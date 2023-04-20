Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Brest Region
  4. Malaryta District
  5. Vielikarycki sielski Saviet

Lands for sale in Vielikarycki sielski Saviet, Belarus

2 properties total found
Plot of land in Vielikaryta, Belarus
Plot of land
Vielikaryta, Belarus
€ 3,561
Land for sale in Maloritsky district, ag. Great. The land of the correct rectangular shape, …
Plot of land in Vielikarycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Vielikarycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 1,278
Lot 6994. Plot in a garden partnership in the Great City Village Council. The plot of 4.64 a…
