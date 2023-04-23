Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Uzda District
  5. Uzdzienski sielski Saviet

Lands for sale in Uzdzienski sielski Saviet, Belarus

3 properties total found
Plot of land in Siamionavicy, Belarus
Plot of land
Siamionavicy, Belarus
63 m²
€ 11,265
Land for sale in Belarusian traditions, on the banks of the Ussa River! Minsk region, Uzden …
Plot of land in Uzdzienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Uzdzienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
33 m²
€ 5,858
A plot with a house for reconstruction in the village is proposed. Zabolotya, near the city …
Plot of land in Uzdzienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Uzdzienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
188 m²
€ 6,308
