Lands for sale in Uzda District, Belarus

Plot of land in Dziescanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Dziescanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 6,300
Cottage in the garden partnership of Zhuravinka Sadovaya. Address: ST Zhuravinka-Sadovy ⁇ …
Plot of land in Azierski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Azierski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 14,609
For sale, in d. Sorokovshchina, ( new promising development ), 28 km from MKAD, Slutsk direc…
Plot of land in Dziescanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Dziescanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 3,643
Plot of land in Siamionavicy, Belarus
Plot of land
Siamionavicy, Belarus
63 m²
€ 11,414
Land for sale in Belarusian traditions, on the banks of the Ussa River! Minsk region, Uzden …
Plot of land in Uzdzienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Uzdzienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
33 m²
€ 5,935
A plot with a house for reconstruction in the village is proposed. Zabolotya, near the city …
Plot of land in Uzdzienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Uzdzienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
188 m²
€ 6,392
Plot of land in Mahilna, Belarus
Plot of land
Mahilna, Belarus
€ 7,305
Land for sale in ag. Gravely. & Nbsp; Minsk region, Uzden district, 72 km from MKAD in the S…
Plot of land in Slabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Slabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 17,349
Plot of land in Mahilna, Belarus
Plot of land
Mahilna, Belarus
€ 25,566
Plot for the construction of agricultural estates, buildings, business! The area is fenced. …
Plot of land in Dziescanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Dziescanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 7,305
Large flat plot for the construction of the country house is sold. There is an unregistered …
Plot of land in Mahilna, Belarus
Plot of land
Mahilna, Belarus
56 m²
Price on request
Plot of land in Azierski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Azierski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 19,175
For sale a promising plot in a cabin building next to the capital. Town and nbsp; Sorokovshc…
