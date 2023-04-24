Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Smalyavichy District
  5. Usiazski sielski Saviet

Lands for sale in Usiazski sielski Saviet, Belarus

11 properties total found
Plot of land in Usiazski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Usiazski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 5,368
Plot of land in Usiazski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Usiazski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 1,774
Plot of land in Usiazski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Usiazski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 3,275
Plot of land in Usiazski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Usiazski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 1,774
Plot of land in Usiazski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Usiazski sielski Saviet, Belarus
42 m²
€ 4,913
Land for sale with house in d. Dots. Minsk region, Smolevichi district, 50 km from MKAD. &nb…
Plot of land in Usyazh, Belarus
Plot of land
Usyazh, Belarus
€ 22,744
For sale is a plot of 25 acres with an unfinished house in the village of Shpakovshchina, Sm…
Plot of land in Usiazski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Usiazski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 8,188
For sale plot of village Uzyazh, village Shpakivshchina. 25 acres, near the forest. Gas in t…
Plot of land in Kurkava, Belarus
Plot of land
Kurkava, Belarus
€ 10,007
The plot of 0.1496 ha is located in ag. Kurkovo St. Vostochnaya Smolevichsky district  …
Plot of land in Usiazski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Usiazski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 4,367
For sale a beautiful plot of 10 acres in the garden partnership "Kalniki" of the Smolevichi …
Plot of land in Usiazski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Usiazski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 3,548
Plot of land in Usiazski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Usiazski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 4,549
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir