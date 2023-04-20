Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Brest Region
  4. Brest District
  5. Telminski sielski Saviet

Lands for sale in Telminski sielski Saviet, Belarus

7 properties total found
Plot of land in Telminski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Telminski sielski Saviet, Belarus
50 m²
€ 31,958
Sale of a demolition site in Brest district, Zhabinkovsky direction. House 1938 gp 1st floor…
Plot of land in Telminski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Telminski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 5,570
Lot 6998. To your attention is a plot of 6 acres with a summer house in an actively building…
Plot of land in Telminski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Telminski sielski Saviet, Belarus
54 m²
€ 17,805
Plot of land in Telminski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Telminski sielski Saviet, Belarus
33 m²
€ 36,067
We work from the owner! Buying this object, you do not pay the agency a commission! We offer…
Plot of land in Telminski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Telminski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 20,088
Plot of land in Telminski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Telminski sielski Saviet, Belarus
50 m²
€ 31,958
For sale two garden plots with a house in Brest district - not in the village of Bulkovo on …
Plot of land in Telminski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Telminski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 7,761
Urgent for sale!!!We work from the owner! Buying this object, you do not pay the agency a co…
