  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Stowbtsy District
  5. Starasvierzanski sielski Saviet

Lands for sale in Starasvierzanski sielski Saviet, Belarus

1 property total found
Plot of land in Starasvierzanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Starasvierzanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 43 m²
€ 2,641
For sale plot of 25 acres in the Stolbtsov district, Starosverzhensky s / s, d. New Veska, s…
