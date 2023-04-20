Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Chervyen District
  5. Smilavicki sielski Saviet

Lands for sale in Smilavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

3 properties total found
Plot of land in Smilavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Smilavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 5,935
For sale plot in ST "Kupava-94" 22 km from MKAD Mogilev direction. Young modern partner…
Plot of land in Zuraukavicy, Belarus
Plot of land
Zuraukavicy, Belarus
€ 12,783
Land for sale in g.p. Smilovichi, 25 acres of land, gas nearby, there is electricity.  …
Plot of land in Smilavichy, Belarus
Plot of land
Smilavichy, Belarus
92 m²
€ 19,997
Beautiful places. Near the river. Good transport location & nbsp;
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir