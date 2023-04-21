Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Vitsebsk Region
  4. Braslaw District
  5. Slabodkauski sielski Saviet

Lands for sale in Slabodkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

1 property total found
Plot of land in Slabodkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Slabodkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 45,654
For sale plot of 25 acres in the National Park & laquo; Braslav Lakes & raquo; in the villag…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir