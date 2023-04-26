Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Sienicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

5 properties total found
Plot of land in Sienica, Belarus
Plot of land
Sienica, Belarus
€ 47,367
Land for sale 13.96 acres for personal subsidiary farming ag. Senitsa, Minsk region, Minsk r…
Plot of land in Sienicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Sienicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
54 m²
€ 35,525
Plot of land in Sienica, Belarus
Plot of land
Sienica, Belarus
€ 601,201
Plot of land in Sienica, Belarus
Plot of land
Sienica, Belarus
50 m²
€ 227,728
Sell the cottage, ag. Senica, Sadovaya Str. 12Paystok with access to the lake with the possi…
Plot of land in Sienica, Belarus
Plot of land
Sienica, Belarus
€ 15,485
I'll sell the plot, ag. Senitsa, Minsk district, Slutsk, for example, 0.4 km from the Moscow…
