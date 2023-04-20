Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Minsk District
  5. Scomyslicki sielski Saviet

Lands for sale in Scomyslicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

10 properties total found
Plot of land in Scomyslicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Scomyslicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 43,828
Plot of land in Voukavicy, Belarus
Plot of land
Voukavicy, Belarus
70 m²
€ 74,873
For sale is a site on the banks of the bird reservoir with a house in the village of Volkovi…
Plot of land in Scomyslicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Scomyslicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 54,694
Plot of land in Haradzisca, Belarus
Plot of land
Haradzisca, Belarus
450 m²
Price on request
Land of 15 acres, from MKAD 8 km. Located on a hill, a beautiful view from the site opens.&n…
Plot of land in Haradzisca, Belarus
Plot of land
Haradzisca, Belarus
322 m²
€ 108,658
For sale an excellent flat plot 9 km from MKAD with an unfinished canned house ( 85% of read…
Plot of land in Scomyslicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Scomyslicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 41,089
Plot of 45 acres with a residential building in the nearest suburb of Minsk. Private propert…
Plot of land in Scomyslicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Scomyslicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 37,437
A large plot for the construction of your own house near Minsk. 10 km from MKAD. Along the b…
Plot of land in Scomyslicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Scomyslicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 38,350
 Land for sale 0.1035 ha in the Brest direction 10 km from MKAD, ST « Blooming Garden »…
Plot of land in Haradzisca, Belarus
Plot of land
Haradzisca, Belarus
€ 36,524
We offer a fertile, processed area in the origins of Minsk, a large and developed village of…
Plot of land in Scomyslicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Scomyslicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 22,371
