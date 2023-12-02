Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Land
  3. Belarus
  4. Saraseuski sielski Saviet

Lands for sale in Saraseuski sielski Saviet, Belarus

1 property total found
Plot of land in Saraseva, Belarus
Plot of land
Saraseva, Belarus
Sale of a site with a foundation in the Pruzhansky district, Shereshevsky s/s 171533 Unfinis…
€68,854
per month
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir