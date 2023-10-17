Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Land
  3. Belarus
  4. Recycki sielski Saviet

Lands for sale in Recycki sielski Saviet, Belarus

3 properties total found
Plot of land in Recycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Recycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Incomplete canned capital structure at the foundation stage in Kamenets district. 2023. Foun…
€7,580
Plot of land in Recycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Recycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Sale of a site with a foundation in the Kamenetsky district, Rechitsky s/s 201178Unresolved …
€8,527
Plot of land in Recycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Recycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Sale of a site with a foundation in the Kamenetsky district, Rechitsky s/s 201177Unresolved …
€11,370
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir