Belarus
Belarus
Minsk Region
Valozhyn District
Rakauski sielski Saviet
Lands for sale in Rakauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
22 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Plot of land
Rakauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 3,470
Plot in the Crystal Garden ST in the Volozhinsky district, near the village of Turkovshchina…
Plot of land
Rakauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 5,479
2 adjacent plots of 5 acres each ( 20m * 25m ) are for sale. It is possible to sell each plo…
Plot of land
Rakauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 7,305
For sale is a plot of 10.65 acres 31 km from Minsk ( from MKAD ) in the Molodechno direction…
Plot of land
Rakauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 9,131
For sale plot in a picturesque place. On a plot of 10 acres, the foundation is flooded 10x12…
Plot of land
Rakauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 19,357
Plot of land
Rakauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 17,257
For sale a plot for the construction of a house in a liquid location along the Grodno highwa…
Plot of land
Vyhanicy, Belarus
€ 16,892
Plot of land
Rakauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 31,958
Plot of land
Rakauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 5,661
For sale plot of 10.5 acres in s / t & quot; Zaranak & quot ;. 24 km from the ring, 800 m fr…
Plot of land
Rakauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 5,935
Land for sale 9.38 acres. A great place to live. Convenient entrance. Good road. The flat se…
Plot of land
Rakauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
84 m²
€ 22,736
Wonderful spacious and bright cottage for sale next to the forest in ST & quot; Zaranak & qu…
Plot of land
Rakauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 17,805
Wonderful, cozy cottage with a spacious land plot of 20 acres ( !! ) next to the forest in S…
Plot of land
Rakauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 14,153
Wonderful, cozy cottage with a spacious land plot of 10 acres ( !! ) next to the forest in S…
Plot of land
Rakauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 4,748
For sale is a private plot for the construction of a cottage 2.8 km from Petrishek. On the s…
Plot of land
Rakaw, Belarus
112 m²
€ 13,240
For sale Plot 15.38 hundred. with & nbsp; incomplete canned capital structure in ag. Rakov i…
Plot of land
Rakauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 8,126
Plot of land
Rakauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 3,287
Plot of land
Rakauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
15 m²
€ 21,823
& nbsp; & nbsp; & nbsp; & nbsp; & nbsp; & nbsp; & nbsp; & nbsp; & nbsp; & nbsp; & nbsp; & nb…
Plot of land
Rakauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
67 m²
€ 21,823
You want to get aesthetic pleasure from nature, away from the noise and bustle of the city! …
Plot of land
Rakauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
14 m²
€ 21,823
& nbsp; & nbsp; & nbsp; & nbsp; & nbsp ; You want to get aesthetic pleasure from nature, awa…
Plot of land
Rakauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 3,196
A unique, quiet, peaceful place for the construction of a suburban residential building 30 k…
Plot of land
Rakauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 8,218
I will For Sale to the site and ag. Rakov. Available 3 pieces the Site is bought at an a…
