Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Maladzyechna District
  5. Radaskovicki sielski Saviet

Lands for sale in Radaskovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

4 properties total found
Plot of land in Radaskovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Radaskovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 3,150
Plot of land in Radaskovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Radaskovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
46 m²
€ 4,565
A plot of 6.7 acres, has a rectangular shape with a slight slope, which means that the water…
Plot of land in Viazynka, Belarus
Plot of land
Viazynka, Belarus
€ 16,436
30 km from the mkad, Molodechno direction, sewerage there are, 2 wells of 3 rings. The finis…
Plot of land in Radaskovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Radaskovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
20 m²
€ 6,300
Sale of a land plot with a garden house in ST "Lavanda Lesnaya" in the Molodechno direction …
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir