Lands for sale in Putcynski sielski Saviet, Belarus

14 properties total found
Plot of land in Putcynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Putcynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 13,428
Plot of land in Putcynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Putcynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 4,416
Land for sale in Dzerzhinsky district! Address: ST Ivica   * A beautiful picturesque pl…
Plot of land in Putcynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Putcynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 6,218
Do you look at the site in a picturesque place to build your dream home? - Pay attention to …
Plot of land in Putcynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Putcynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 21,628
Land near Lake Yakuta ( 1st line ) 25 acres Private property Asphalt road to the site Quiet,…
Plot of land in Putcynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Putcynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 35,957
This is the place for you if you want to live surrounded by birdsong, rustling trees and enj…
Plot of land in Putcynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Putcynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Price on request
Plot of land in Putcynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Putcynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 2,433
Plot of land in Putcynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Putcynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 10,814
Plot of land in Putcynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Putcynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 12,526
2 neighboring properties for sale: 20 acres The locations are located in the most picturesqu…
Plot of land in Putcynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Putcynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 6,308
Good land for the construction of a house / house with a foundation is for sale. The foundat…
Plot of land in Putcynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Putcynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 3,515
The site is in the most picturesque place & nbsp; in ST Minsk Bearing Plant & quot; MARA 200…
Plot of land in Putcynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Putcynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
160 m²
€ 81,107
For sale a new home of modern architecture. Two floors. Stapled. & Nbsp; Walls: gas-silicate…
Plot of land in Putcynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Putcynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 15,771
Plot of land in Volma, Belarus
Plot of land
Volma, Belarus
313 m²
€ 67,589
The site in the picturesque area of the site is 29.21 acres, a reservoir/river nearby, a pic…
