Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Barysaw District
  5. Pryharadny sielski Saviet

Lands for sale in Pryharadny sielski Saviet, Belarus

5 properties total found
Plot of land in Pryharadny sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Pryharadny sielski Saviet, Belarus
35 m²
€ 3,652
Land for sale 10 acres with a wooden house, decorated in private ownership in s / t « Dorozh…
Plot of land in Pryharadny sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Pryharadny sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 3,013
A site for the construction of a country house can be used as a country house. Convenient lo…
Plot of land in Pryharadny sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Pryharadny sielski Saviet, Belarus
Price on request
Plot of land in Pryharadny sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Pryharadny sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 13,696
Plot of land in Pryharadny sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Pryharadny sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 1,370
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir