Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Vitsebsk Region
  4. Polatsk District

Lands for sale in Polatsk District, Belarus

1 property total found
Plot of land in Azinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Azinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 7,761
For sale! An excellent site for the construction of a residential building in the village. T…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir