  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Smalyavichy District
  5. Pliski sielski Saviet

Lands for sale in Pliski sielski Saviet, Belarus

5 properties total found
Plot of land in Pliski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Pliski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 2,253
For sale a summer cottage ( 10 acres ), Smolevichi district, Plis village council, Zhabarok-…
Plot of land in Pliski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Pliski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Price on request
Plot of land in Pliski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Pliski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 2,704
For sale there is a section between Smolevichi and Zhodino for the construction of a cabin. …
Plot of land in Pliski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Pliski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 2,253
For sale is a plot of land for the construction of a holiday home 60 km from MKAD near Zhodi…
Plot of land in Pliski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Pliski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 1,983
Plain plot 9.49 and nbsp; cell in ST Minute, Minsk region for sale., Smolevichi District, Pl…
