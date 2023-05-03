Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Lahoysk District
  5. Pleshchanitsy

Lands for sale in Pleshchanitsy, Belarus

3 properties total found
Plot of land in Pleshchanitsy, Belarus
Plot of land
Pleshchanitsy, Belarus
€ 22,614
g / p Pleshchenitsa st. Solnechnaya d. 27 House ( incomplete canned capital structure ) with…
Plot of land in Pleshchanitsy, Belarus
Plot of land
Pleshchanitsy, Belarus
€ 12,715
The site is 65 km from Minsk. ( Minsk region, Logoisky district, town. Cribs. Shutta's St. )…
Plot of land in Pleshchanitsy, Belarus
Plot of land
Pleshchanitsy, Belarus
134 m²
€ 19,072
Great option for the family. The correct shape of the site, without dodges. Gas on the house…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir