  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Minsk District
  5. Piatryskauski sielski Saviet

Lands for sale in Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

12 properties total found
Plot of land in Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Price on request
Exclusive premium land in a closed-type cottage development ST « Krylovo-2012 », located on …
Plot of land in Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 7,293
The plot is in its correct form, flat. There is – water, electricity on the site. All detail…
Plot of land in Kirsy, Belarus
Plot of land
Kirsy, Belarus
€ 25,527
Land for sale in d. Kirschi Minsk district, 1 km from. Filling ( 14 km from MKAD ) Corner pl…
Plot of land in Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 4,558
For sale a plot in private ownership for the construction of a cottage. There is an unregist…
Plot of land in Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 6,382
For sale plot in private ownership near Petrishek. The plot is flat, without buildings. Fenc…
Plot of land in Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 5,926
The plot in a picturesque place, next to the forest in a landscaped garden partnership, flat…
Plot of land in Navasyno, Belarus
Plot of land
Navasyno, Belarus
150 m²
€ 27,350
In the Molodechno direction, 23 km from the mkad, access roads to the house are asphalt . We…
Plot of land in Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 45,128
Plot of land in Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 38,290
Plot of land in Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 42,849
For sale a prestigious land plot of 15 premium acres near the reservoir & laquo; Dichki & ra…
Plot of land in Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 4,103
A good land for the construction of the cottage is for sale. A basement of 5200mm x 5200mm (…
Plot of land in Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 11,761
Land for sale with an incomplete capital structure and outbuildings in ST & quot; Istok-M & …
