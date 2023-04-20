Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Valozhyn District
  5. Piarsajski sielski Saviet

Lands for sale in Piarsajski sielski Saviet, Belarus

2 properties total found
Plot of land in Piarsajski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Piarsajski sielski Saviet, Belarus
90 m²
€ 12,783
Land with a house in a picturesque place! Address: ST Exiloch 武 A spacious land plot with a…
Plot of land in Piarsajski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Piarsajski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 12,692
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir