Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Hrodna Region
  4. Grodno District
  5. Padlabienski sielski Saviet

Lands for sale in Padlabienski sielski Saviet, Belarus

7 properties total found
Plot of land in Padlabienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Padlabienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 2,283
For sale ( number 115 ) in ST « Sofiyovo », Podlabensky s / s, 14 km from BSMP. There is pub…
Plot of land in Padlabienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Padlabienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 12,783
For sale plot in ST & laquo; Cinnamon & raquo; area 0.1138 ha, land with fertile soil, where…
Plot of land in Padlabienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Padlabienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 12,783
For sale plot in ST & laquo; Cinnamon & raquo; area 0.1138 ha, land with fertile soil, where…
Plot of land in Padlabienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Padlabienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 3,561
Land near the forest near the city. Grodno and 1.5 km from the border with Poland. ST Sofiev…
Plot of land in Padlabienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Padlabienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 3,561
Land near the forest near the city. Grodno and 1.5 km from the border with Poland. ST Sofiev…
Plot of land in Padlabienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Padlabienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 4,565
For sale plot in ST & laquo; Shklo & raquo; area 0.0684 ha, soil with fertile soil, where th…
Plot of land in Padlabienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Padlabienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 7,305
Two summer cottages for sale in ST & laquo; Walnut Grove & raquo; 303 plot with an area of 0…
Realting.com
Go