Lands for sale in Niomanski sielski Saviet, Belarus

3 properties total found
Plot of land in Mahilna, Belarus
Plot of land
Mahilna, Belarus
€ 7,305
Land for sale in ag. Gravely. & Nbsp; Minsk region, Uzden district, 72 km from MKAD in the S…
Plot of land in Mahilna, Belarus
Plot of land
Mahilna, Belarus
€ 25,566
Plot for the construction of agricultural estates, buildings, business! The area is fenced. …
Plot of land in Mahilna, Belarus
Plot of land
Mahilna, Belarus
56 m²
Price on request
Mir