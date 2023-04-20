Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Niemanicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

3 properties total found
Plot of land in Niemanicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Niemanicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 18,262
Land for sale, Tarasovka village. Plot of 13 acres, cottage on two floors. Two greenhouses. …
Plot of land in Niemanicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Niemanicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 4,109
Plot of land in Niemanicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Niemanicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 7,579
Plot in a picturesque place for relaxation and energy filling of nature in the village. Tara…
