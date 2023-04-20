Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Navadvorski sielski Saviet, Belarus

9 properties total found
Plot of land in Navadvorski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Navadvorski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 22,827
Plot of land in Navadvorski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Navadvorski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 3,926
Plot of land in Navadvorski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Navadvorski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 3,652
Land for sale in a gardening partnership Rural builder - 2. Partnership near the village of …
Plot of land in Navadvorski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Navadvorski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 3,652
Land for sale in a gardening partnership Rural builder - 2. By purchasing this site, we will…
Plot of land in Navadvorski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Navadvorski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 3,652
Land for sale in a gardening partnership Rural builder - 2. Partnership near the village of …
Plot of land in Jeĺnica, Belarus
Plot of land
Jeĺnica, Belarus
€ 68,482
An incomplete capital structure with a plot of 15 acres is for sale, privately owned in the …
Plot of land in Navadvorski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Navadvorski sielski Saviet, Belarus
198 m²
€ 100,440
Plot of land in Vialiki Trascianiec, Belarus
Plot of land
Vialiki Trascianiec, Belarus
€ 36,524
Plot of land in Navadvorski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Navadvorski sielski Saviet, Belarus
143 m²
€ 79,439
