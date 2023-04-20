Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Naracki sielski Saviet, Belarus

2 properties total found
Plot of land in Naracki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Naracki sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 278,492
For sale agro-stead complex & quot; Forest Manor & quot ;, Abrami ( Naroch ), 82 hectares of…
Plot of land in Naracki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Naracki sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 3,196
An excellent land plot for sale in a pine forest of the farm type 14 acres inside the `Natio…
