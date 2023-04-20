Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Mahilyow Region
  4. Mogilev District

Lands for sale in Mogilev District, Belarus

2 properties total found
Plot of land in Paskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Paskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 22,827
In a beautiful, picturesque place, not far from the town in the village of Zastenki, there i…
Plot of land in Palykavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Palykavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 1,826
I will sell the plot, s/t. Satellite of the village of Kalinovaya, Mogilevsky district, Mogi…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir