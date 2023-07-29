Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Land
  3. Belarus
  4. Minsk

Lands for sale in Minsk, Belarus

10 properties total found
Plot of land in Minsk, Belarus
Plot of land
Minsk, Belarus
Area 1 250 m²
Balatonszárszón, kertvárosias lakóövezetben belterület…
€ 4,000,000
Plot of land in Minsk, Belarus
Plot of land
Minsk, Belarus
€ 31,728
Plot of land in Minsk, Belarus
Plot of land
Minsk, Belarus
€ 49,858
Plot of land in Minsk, Belarus
Plot of land
Minsk, Belarus
Area 71 m²
Plot in Minsk on Iodkovskaya Street. 800 metro to Tsnyansky reservoir   Plot of 7.24 ac…
€ 86,118
Plot of land in Minsk, Belarus
Plot of land
Minsk, Belarus
Area 46 m²
For sale ½ houses on Olesheva Street in a picturesque place in the center of Minsk. 3 rooms.…
€ 31,728
Plot of land in Minsk, Belarus
Plot of land
Minsk, Belarus
€ 72,429
Plot of land in Minsk, Belarus
Plot of land
Minsk, Belarus
Area 122 m²
€ 997,150
Plot of land in Minsk, Belarus
Plot of land
Minsk, Belarus
- For sale 1/2 share of the residential building on a land plot of 6.22 acres - The plot is …
€ 18,130
Plot of land in Minsk, Belarus
Plot of land
Minsk, Belarus
Урбанизованные участки земли разной площади с видом на море. Бульярица, рядом с Петровцем. …
€ 180,000
Plot of land in Minsk, Belarus
Plot of land
Minsk, Belarus
This  land is within a good neigbourhood such asNot far from Orchid Hotel, Chevron, wit…
€ 2,036,166
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir