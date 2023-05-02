Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Minsk District
  5. Michanavicki sielski Saviet

Lands for sale in Michanavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

3 properties total found
Plot of land in Michanavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Michanavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 15,225
For sale plot in a picturesque good place within the cottage building. The plot is privately…
Plot of land in Michanavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Michanavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Price on request
A unique land plot of 20 acres on three sides adjacent to the forest in the village of Mikha…
Plot of land in Michanavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Michanavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 18,234
I will sell the site, the village of Kaikovo, Minsk district, Pukhovichskoye, for example, 1…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir