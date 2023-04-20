Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Brest Region
  4. Brest District
  5. Matykalski sielski Saviet

Lands for sale in Matykalski sielski Saviet, Belarus

4 properties total found
Plot of land in Vialikija Matykaly, Belarus
Plot of land
Vialikija Matykaly, Belarus
€ 3,652
Lot 3481. Two adjacent summer cottages in a garden partnership near d.Motykals with an area …
Plot of land in Vialikija Matykaly, Belarus
Plot of land
Vialikija Matykaly, Belarus
€ 1,370
LOT 3483. A summer cottage for gardening near d. Motykals. The plot is in its correct form, …
Plot of land in Matykalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Matykalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 2,283
I will sell the plot, Motykalsky s/s, Brest district area of ​ ​ the plot 6 acres, the build…
Plot of land in Matykalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Matykalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 4,109
Sold 2 near located, corner sections in the village of Polyana (Vysokovo direction). The tot…
Realting.com
Go