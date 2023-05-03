Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Pukhavichy District
  5. Maryina Horka

Lands for sale in Maryina Horka, Belarus

2 properties total found
Plot of land in Maryina Horka, Belarus
Plot of land
Maryina Horka, Belarus
€ 22,614
For sale a plot for the construction of a residential building in the city center. The site …
Plot of land in Maryina Horka, Belarus
Plot of land
Maryina Horka, Belarus
50 m²
€ 13,623
For sale plot in the city of Maryina Gorka, Minsk region, Pukhovichi district, 51 km from MK…
