  1. Realting.com
  2. Land
  3. Belarus
  4. Lyscycki sielski Saviet

Lands for sale in Lyscycki sielski Saviet, Belarus

3 properties total found
Plot of land in Novyja Lyscycy, Belarus
Plot of land
Novyja Lyscycy, Belarus
Area 49 m²
House for demolition in Brest district. 1929 p. 1 floor. Total SNB - 55.4 sq.m, total. - 49.…
€2,842
Plot of land in Novyja Lyscycy, Belarus
Plot of land
Novyja Lyscycy, Belarus
An incomplete canned capital structure at the foundation stage of the Brest district. Founda…
€6,916
Plot of land in Novyja Lyscycy, Belarus
Plot of land
Novyja Lyscycy, Belarus
Area 123 m²
Sale of a site with a foundation in the Brest district, Vysokovsky direction 192915Unresolve…
€2,558
