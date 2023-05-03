Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Minsk District
  5. Luhavaslabadski sielski Saviet

Lands for sale in Luhavaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus

6 properties total found
Plot of land in Luhavaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Luhavaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 6,267
Land in the gardening partnership « New lands » former ST « Taxi driver ». The plot is flat,…
Plot of land in Luhavaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Luhavaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
100 m²
€ 27,246
We sell a plot with a two-story house without finishing in S / T "Trubalnik", two km from th…
Plot of land in Apcak, Belarus
Plot of land
Apcak, Belarus
113 m²
€ 44,956
House for sale 68% standby. Overlap - reinforced concrete slab. Foundation - concrete. Outer…
Plot of land in Luhavaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Luhavaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 6,902
Plot of land in Luhavaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Luhavaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 13,623
Plot of land in Luhavaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Luhavaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 10,444
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir