Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Barysaw District
  5. Losnicki sielski Saviet

Lands for sale in Losnicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

5 properties total found
Plot of land in Losnica, Belarus
Plot of land
Losnica, Belarus
78 m²
€ 10,814
Plot of land in Losnicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Losnicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 3,785
Plot of land in Navasady, Belarus
Plot of land
Navasady, Belarus
€ 2,253
Plot of 0.1 hectares in a quiet, picturesque place. Smooth and well-groomed, with a beautifu…
Plot of land in Losnica, Belarus
Plot of land
Losnica, Belarus
€ 1,081
For sale plot in a garden partnership & laquo; Novo - Forests & raquo;. The plot in 8 acres …
Plot of land in Losnica, Belarus
Plot of land
Losnica, Belarus
40 m²
€ 12,616
Land for sale on the banks of the river on the Moscow road to ag. Storm. Infrastructure deve…
Realting.com
Go