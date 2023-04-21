Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Vitsebsk Region
  4. Lepiel District
  5. Liepielski sielski Saviet

Lands for sale in Liepielski sielski Saviet, Belarus

1 property total found
Plot of land in Liepielski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Liepielski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 4,474
Plot of 16.26 acres in d. Envious Near Lepelskoye Lake. There is a foundation and electricit…
