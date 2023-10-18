Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Lieninski sielski Saviet, Belarus

3 properties total found
Plot of land in Lieninski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Lieninski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 26 m²
House for demolition in Zhabinkovsky district. 1st floor. Total SNB - 57.3 sq.m, total. - 25…
€2,837
Plot of land in Lieninski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Lieninski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Garden plot in Zhabinkovsky district. Communications: water supply - well, electricity - cen…
€2,365
Plot of land in Lieninski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Lieninski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Sale of a site with a foundation in the Zhabinkovsky district, Leninsky s/s 190039Unresolved…
€23,646
