Lands for sale in Lasanski sielski Saviet, Belarus

11 properties total found
Plot of land in Lasanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Lasanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
200 m²
€ 33,693
Plot of land in Lasanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Lasanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 8,674
Plot of land in Lasanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Lasanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 20,088
For sale a beautiful land plot of 15 acres in a picturesque cottage village surrounded by pi…
Plot of land in Lasanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Lasanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 20,088
Land for sale 16 km from MKAD, Molodechno direction! Plot of 6.35 acres, in Private Property…
Plot of land in Lasanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Lasanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 14,062
SALE land with a garden house in the gardening partnership « Light Ponds » Minsk region 25 k…
Plot of land in Lasanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Lasanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 10,501
Land for sale with a garden house in ST « Metallurg » ( d. Saevshchina ), ( 20 km from MKAD …
Plot of land in Lasanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Lasanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 8,948
Land for sale in ST « Brovka », Minsk region, Molodechno or Myadel direction, 25 km from MKA…
Plot of land in Lasanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Lasanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 9,131
Plot of land in Lasanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Lasanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 15,523
Plot of land in Lasanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Lasanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 9,861
Plot of land in Lasanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Lasanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
134 m²
€ 27,393
I will sell the site, the village of Aronova Sloboda, Minsk district, Molodechnenskoye, for …
