Belarus
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
The "Promenade" residential complex. A place you want to live in!
MINSK WORLD My sity. My world
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Belarus
New houses in Belarus
All new buildings in Belarus
39
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Belarus
Residential
Apartment in Belarus
Penthouse
House in Belarus
Cottage
Townhouse
Land in Belarus
Luxury Properties in Belarus
Find an Agent in Belarus
Real estate agencies in Belarus
Agents in Belarus
Commercial
All commercial properties in Belarus
Restaurant
Shop
Office
Manufacture
Warehouse
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Belarus
Find an Agent in Belarus
Real estate agencies in Belarus
Agents in Belarus
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Belarus
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Tags:
Land area:
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Belarus
Minsk Region
Minsk District
Lasanski sielski Saviet
Lands for sale in Lasanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Clear all
11 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Plot of land
Lasanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
200 m²
€ 33,693
Plot of land
Lasanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 8,674
Plot of land
Lasanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 20,088
For sale a beautiful land plot of 15 acres in a picturesque cottage village surrounded by pi…
Plot of land
Lasanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 20,088
Land for sale 16 km from MKAD, Molodechno direction! Plot of 6.35 acres, in Private Property…
Plot of land
Lasanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 14,062
SALE land with a garden house in the gardening partnership « Light Ponds » Minsk region 25 k…
Plot of land
Lasanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 10,501
Land for sale with a garden house in ST « Metallurg » ( d. Saevshchina ), ( 20 km from MKAD …
Plot of land
Lasanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 8,948
Land for sale in ST « Brovka », Minsk region, Molodechno or Myadel direction, 25 km from MKA…
Plot of land
Lasanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 9,131
Plot of land
Lasanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 15,523
Plot of land
Lasanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 9,861
Plot of land
Lasanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
134 m²
€ 27,393
I will sell the site, the village of Aronova Sloboda, Minsk district, Molodechnenskoye, for …
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map