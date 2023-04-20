Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Brest Region
  4. Brest District
  5. Kliejnikauski sielski Saviet

Lands for sale in Kliejnikauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

1 property total found
Plot of land in Kliejnikauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Kliejnikauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 14,609
Lot 6929. Plot with an unfinished building d. The bones are 5 minutes from Brest. The area o…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir