Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Land
  3. Belarus
  4. Kapyl District

Lands for sale in Kapyl District, Belarus

1 property total found
Plot of land in Haritonovka, Belarus
Plot of land
Haritonovka, Belarus
For sale is a plot with a bathhouse and an incomplete canned structure in a picturesque plac…
€10,438
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir