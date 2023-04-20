Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus

23 properties total found
Plot of land in Kalodishchy, Belarus
Plot of land
Kalodishchy, Belarus
€ 81,265
Plot of land in Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 7,761
Plot of land in Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 15,066
Sale of a well-kept plot in a dachine cooperative « Forest Polyana-88 » ( from MKAD 12.6 km …
Plot of land in Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
37 m²
€ 35,610
An excellent plot of 15 acres with a residential building of 37 square meters. m. in a quiet…
Plot of land in Kalodishchy, Belarus
Plot of land
Kalodishchy, Belarus
€ 118,702
A masterpiece land plot of 16 acres adjacent to the centuries-old pine forest in the village…
Plot of land in Kalodishchy, Belarus
Plot of land
Kalodishchy, Belarus
€ 32,871
Land for sale 9 acres in the prestigious cottage village of ag. Kolodishchi, Moscow directio…
Plot of land in Kalodishchy, Belarus
Plot of land
Kalodishchy, Belarus
€ 77,613
Plain land for sale 15 acres in the modern prestigious "Cotage Village of Kolodishchi-2" Ag.…
Plot of land in Kalodishchy, Belarus
Plot of land
Kalodishchy, Belarus
150 m²
€ 68,938
Plot of land in Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
41 m²
€ 11,779
Plot of land in Kalodishchy, Belarus
Plot of land
Kalodishchy, Belarus
Price on request
For sale a unique, magical land plot of 15 acres adjacent to & quot; Glebkovsky biosphere re…
Plot of land in Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 14,609
Sale of a well-kept property in a cottage cooperative & laquo; Forest Polyana-88 & Raquo; Ar…
Plot of land in Staryna, Belarus
Plot of land
Staryna, Belarus
€ 35,610
Plot of 18.46 acres in private ownership among the quarters of modern cottage buildings. Als…
Plot of land in Staryna, Belarus
Plot of land
Staryna, Belarus
€ 71,221
Plot of land in Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 9,040
Land surrounded by pine forest. ST & quot; Green Bor & quot; Prosecutor's Office of the Repu…
Plot of land in Kalodishchy, Belarus
Plot of land
Kalodishchy, Belarus
36 m²
€ 53,872
Plot of land in Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 164,356
For sale a magical land plot of 14 acres in a unique place in a pine forest with centuries-o…
Plot of land in Kalodishchy, Belarus
Plot of land
Kalodishchy, Belarus
€ 74,873
For sale a prestigious land plot of 14 acres near the Glebkovsky biosphere reserve in the vi…
Plot of land in Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 18,170
Plot of 6 acres of the correct rectangular shape, year-round central water supply + seasonal…
Plot of land in Kalodishchy, Belarus
Plot of land
Kalodishchy, Belarus
€ 62,090
Plaus of 15 acres for sale in the modern & quot; Kottezhny village of Kolodishchi - 2 & quot…
Plot of land in Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 72,956
& nbsp ; For sale & nbsp; land plot of premium - class 8 acres bordering on forest belt! Pri…
Plot of land in Staryna, Belarus
Plot of land
Staryna, Belarus
€ 86,743
A unique land plot of 15.5 acres adjacent to the Forest with direct access to the pine fores…
Plot of land in Kalodishchy, Belarus
Plot of land
Kalodishchy, Belarus
€ 95,874
A unique land plot of 15 acres adjacent to the Glebkovsky biosphere reserve with direct acce…
Plot of land in Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
36 m²
€ 13,240
