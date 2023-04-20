Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Minsk District
  5. Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet
  6. Kalodishchy

Lands for sale in Kalodishchy, Belarus

10 properties total found
Plot of land in Kalodishchy, Belarus
Plot of land
Kalodishchy, Belarus
€ 81,265
Plot of land in Kalodishchy, Belarus
Plot of land
Kalodishchy, Belarus
€ 118,702
A masterpiece land plot of 16 acres adjacent to the centuries-old pine forest in the village…
Plot of land in Kalodishchy, Belarus
Plot of land
Kalodishchy, Belarus
€ 32,871
Land for sale 9 acres in the prestigious cottage village of ag. Kolodishchi, Moscow directio…
Plot of land in Kalodishchy, Belarus
Plot of land
Kalodishchy, Belarus
€ 77,613
Plain land for sale 15 acres in the modern prestigious "Cotage Village of Kolodishchi-2" Ag.…
Plot of land in Kalodishchy, Belarus
Plot of land
Kalodishchy, Belarus
150 m²
€ 68,938
Plot of land in Kalodishchy, Belarus
Plot of land
Kalodishchy, Belarus
Price on request
For sale a unique, magical land plot of 15 acres adjacent to & quot; Glebkovsky biosphere re…
Plot of land in Kalodishchy, Belarus
Plot of land
Kalodishchy, Belarus
36 m²
€ 53,872
Plot of land in Kalodishchy, Belarus
Plot of land
Kalodishchy, Belarus
€ 74,873
For sale a prestigious land plot of 14 acres near the Glebkovsky biosphere reserve in the vi…
Plot of land in Kalodishchy, Belarus
Plot of land
Kalodishchy, Belarus
€ 62,090
Plaus of 15 acres for sale in the modern & quot; Kottezhny village of Kolodishchi - 2 & quot…
Plot of land in Kalodishchy, Belarus
Plot of land
Kalodishchy, Belarus
€ 95,874
A unique land plot of 15 acres adjacent to the Glebkovsky biosphere reserve with direct acce…
Realting.com
Go