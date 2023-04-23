Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Jzufouski sielski Saviet, Belarus

12 properties total found
Plot of land in Jzufouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Jzufouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 19,375
Plot of land in Jzufouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Jzufouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 17,573
For sale plot in ST Kalesea, 19 km from MKAD in the Myadel direction. New gardening partners…
Plot of land in Kamsamoliec, Belarus
Plot of land
Kamsamoliec, Belarus
€ 44,969
Chic plot in private. near Vyachi Incomplete canned capital structure. Land in private owner…
Plot of land in Jzufouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Jzufouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 17,934
Plot of land in Jzufouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Jzufouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
15 m²
Price on request
For sale plot in a gardening partnership “ Vodolya-2010 ” ST Vodolay-2010 is located in one …
Plot of land in Jzufouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Jzufouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 15,771
The flat area of 9.90 acres near the forest. Clean, fertile land, adequate neighbors.  …
Plot of land in Jzufouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Jzufouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 36,949
Plot of land in Jzufouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Jzufouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 12,617
For sale a site for the construction of a cottage in picturesque places near Minsk. The Mins…
Plot of land in Jzufouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Jzufouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 17,123
One of the best sites in Kaleseya ST! Super & nbsp; location - and respected neighbors, & nb…
Plot of land in Jzufouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Jzufouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 9,012
Plot of land in Jzufouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Jzufouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 18,024
Land for sale 10 acres in a concept-coated cottage village in ST & laquo; Kalezea & raquo; (…
Plot of land in Jzufouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Jzufouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 2,613
Land for sale right in front of the forest! Plot & nbsp; not & nbsp; even but & nbsp; very &…
