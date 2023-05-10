Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Hrodna Region
  4. Grodno District

Lands for sale in Grodno District, Belarus

16 properties total found
Plot of land in Hozski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Hozski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 10,032
Plot of land in Baranava, Belarus
Plot of land
Baranava, Belarus
€ 14,592
Plot of land in Hozski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Hozski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 10,032
Plot of land in Baranava, Belarus
Plot of land
Baranava, Belarus
€ 14,592
Plot of land in Parecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Parecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 285 m²
€ 11,856
Plot of land in Parecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Parecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 11,856
Plot of land in Padlabienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Padlabienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 2,280
Plot of land in Padlabienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Padlabienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 12,768
Plot of land in Padlabienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Padlabienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 12,768
Plot of land in Padlabienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Padlabienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 3,557
Plot of land in Padlabienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Padlabienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 3,557
Plot of land in Padlabienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Padlabienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 4,560
Plot of land in Karobcycy, Belarus
Plot of land
Karobcycy, Belarus
€ 7,296
Plot of land in Hradno, Belarus
Plot of land
Hradno, Belarus
Area 677 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 60,193
Plot of land in Karobcycy, Belarus
Plot of land
Karobcycy, Belarus
€ 10,944
Plot of land in Karobcycy, Belarus
Plot of land
Karobcycy, Belarus
Area 443 m²
€ 109,442
