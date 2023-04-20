Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Hajnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus

4 properties total found
Plot of land in Hajnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Hajnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 15,249
Plot of land in Hajnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Hajnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Price on request
- The site is well planned. For use, a well-groomed and fenced territory of 11.15 acres in p…
Plot of land in Hajnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Hajnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 18,262
A wonderful plot with an unfinished house in a cozy place overlooking a picturesque lake! Zv…
Plot of land in Hajnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Hajnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 5,479
Two adjacent plots with a total area of 0.24 hectares are sold, in one of the sections there…
