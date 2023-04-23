Show property on map Show properties list
  Realting.com
  Belarus
  Minsk Region
  Dzyarzhynsk District
  Dziarzynski sielski Saviet

Lands for sale in Dziarzynski sielski Saviet, Belarus

5 properties total found
Plot of land in Dziarzynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Dziarzynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 40,463
Plot of land in Dziarzynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Dziarzynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 18,925
The plot is for sale in the modern ST "Pistronik" 35 km from MKAD Brest direction, 1.5 km to…
Plot of land in Dziahilna, Belarus
Plot of land
Dziahilna, Belarus
181 m²
€ 22,440
Favorable offer!  For sale a picturesque plot & nbsp; in d. Gravely & nbsp; 24 acres. &…
Plot of land in Dziarzynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Dziarzynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 9,012
Plot of land in Dziarzynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Dziarzynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 4,055
For sale a cottage for the construction of a cottage in a garden partnership near Dzerzhinsk…
