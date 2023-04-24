Belarus
Realting.com
Belarus
Minsk Region
Dzyarzhynsk District
Dziamidavicki sielski Saviet
Lands for sale in Dziamidavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Clear all
17 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Plot of land
Dziamidavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 7,187
Plot of land
Dziamidavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 13,646
Plot of land
Dziamidavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 14,374
Plot of land
Dziamidavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 10,917
Land for gardening near Minsk for sale The – 10 acres are located in the garden partnership …
Plot of land
Dziamidavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 27,111
Plot of land
Dziamidavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 15,921
For sale Plot in ST "NIVA-F" 17 km from MKAD, Dzerzhinsky district, Brest direction. Plot 10…
Plot of land
Dziamidavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 11,736
A great place to build your dream home! - plot of 9.85 acres in the ST Buda, Dzerzhinsky dis…
Plot of land
Dziamidavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 10,826
Plot of land
Dziamidavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 10,007
Plot of land
Dziamidavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 19,924
PURPOSE 15 km from MKAD Quiet place in the forest, con…
Plot of land
Dziamidavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 10,007
GARDEN 15 km from MKAD Quiet place in the forest, convenient access…
Plot of land
Dziamidavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 14,374
Plot of land
Dziamidavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
45 m²
€ 14,465
Plot of land
Dziamidavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 8,643
Plot of land
Dziamidavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 2,729
Longitudinal plot of 10 acres, near the forest belt. The plot is extreme (number 98 in the d…
Plot of land
Dziamidavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 20,015
& nbsp; & nbsp; A plot in the garden partnership "PTICH" is sold. 17 km from MKAD at 12 & nb…
Plot of land
Dziamidavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 2,274
A large plot of land for the construction of cottage and collective gardening in an unusual …
