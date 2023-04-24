Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Dzyarzhynsk District
  5. Dziamidavicki sielski Saviet

Lands for sale in Dziamidavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

17 properties total found
Plot of land in Dziamidavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Dziamidavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 7,187
Plot of land in Dziamidavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Dziamidavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 13,646
Plot of land in Dziamidavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Dziamidavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 14,374
Plot of land in Dziamidavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Dziamidavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 10,917
Land for gardening near Minsk for sale The – 10 acres are located in the garden partnership …
Plot of land in Dziamidavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Dziamidavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 27,111
Plot of land in Dziamidavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Dziamidavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 15,921
For sale Plot in ST "NIVA-F" 17 km from MKAD, Dzerzhinsky district, Brest direction. Plot 10…
Plot of land in Dziamidavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Dziamidavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 11,736
A great place to build your dream home! - plot of 9.85 acres in the ST Buda, Dzerzhinsky dis…
Plot of land in Dziamidavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Dziamidavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 10,826
Plot of land in Dziamidavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Dziamidavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 10,007
Plot of land in Dziamidavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Dziamidavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 19,924
   PURPOSE 15 km from MKAD      Quiet place in the forest, con…
Plot of land in Dziamidavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Dziamidavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 10,007
GARDEN 15 km from MKAD      Quiet place in the forest, convenient access…
Plot of land in Dziamidavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Dziamidavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 14,374
Plot of land in Dziamidavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Dziamidavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
45 m²
€ 14,465
Plot of land in Dziamidavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Dziamidavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 8,643
Plot of land in Dziamidavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Dziamidavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 2,729
Longitudinal plot of 10 acres, near the forest belt. The plot is extreme (number 98 in the d…
Plot of land in Dziamidavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Dziamidavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 20,015
& nbsp; & nbsp; A plot in the garden partnership "PTICH" is sold. 17 km from MKAD at 12 & nb…
Plot of land in Dziamidavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Dziamidavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 2,274
A large plot of land for the construction of cottage and collective gardening in an unusual …
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir