Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Maladzyechna District
  5. cyscinski sielski Saviet

Lands for sale in cyscinski sielski Saviet, Belarus

1 property total found
Plot of land in cysc, Belarus
Plot of land
cysc, Belarus
49 m²
€ 23,366
Land for sale 17 acres in private ownership with the house, Chist on the street Solnechnaya,…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir