  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Minsk District
  5. Chaciezynski sielski Saviet

Lands for sale in Chaciezynski sielski Saviet, Belarus

5 properties total found
Plot of land in Chaciezynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Chaciezynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 5,935
Land for sale 14 km. from MKAD. Address: Dubenets gardening cooperative". 武 Luxurious life …
Plot of land in Chaciezynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Chaciezynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
50 m²
€ 53,872
For sale a large plot in d. Khatezhensky head s / s, 10 km from MKAD, on the Minsk-Grodno hi…
Plot of land in Chaciezynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Chaciezynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
123 m²
€ 136,872
A comfortable house for sale in a suburb of Minsk ( ST « New Weights-1993 » ).  House (…
Plot of land in Chaciezynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Chaciezynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 11,779
Plot of land in Chaciezynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Chaciezynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 9,040
