Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Brest Region
  4. Malaryta District
  5. carnianski sielski Saviet

Lands for sale in carnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus

2 properties total found
Plot of land in carniany, Belarus
Plot of land
carniany, Belarus
47 m²
€ 3,835
Sale of a land plot with a residential building in the Maloritsky district, Chernyansky s / …
Plot of land in carnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
carnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
65 m²
€ 5,296
A 25 hectare package is sold with a house in Chernyany, Maloritsky district, Brest region. T…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir