Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Brest Region
  4. Brest District
  5. carnaucycki sielski Saviet

Lands for sale in carnaucycki sielski Saviet, Belarus

6 properties total found
Plot of land in carnaucycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
carnaucycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
64 m²
€ 37,893
Plot of land in carnaucycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
carnaucycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
34 m²
€ 8,948
For sale plot with wooden house in the village. Kozlovichi. Brest district, Chernavchitsky s…
Plot of land in carnaucycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
carnaucycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
58 m²
€ 10,044
Sale of a demolition site in Brest district. Total SNB - 57.8 sq.m. Walls: material - buildi…
Plot of land in carnaucycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
carnaucycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 9,131
Lot 6951. Plot in the village of Chernavchitsky s / s a couple of kilometers from Chernavchi…
Plot of land in carnaucycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
carnaucycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
34 m²
€ 7,761
Plot of land in carnaucycy, Belarus
Plot of land
carnaucycy, Belarus
€ 8,126
We work from the owner! When buying this property, you don't pay commission agencies! We off…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir